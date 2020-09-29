Off-White™ Just Dropped More Face Masks

Face masks are the fastest-growing category of the fashion industry right now. And as the newest essential accessory, it's no great surprise. With face mask releases from the likes of adidas, New Balance, Under Armour, and Uniqlo selling out within minutes, we’d be remiss not to advise you to act quickly on Off-White™'s newest arrivals.

Off-White™ entered the face mask game some months ago, with the Arrows Facemask ranking as the hottest men's product in the world for Q1. The unstoppable force of the fashion world's 'It' brand has returned with more black face covers, featuring the label’s unmistakeable arrows motif. A pure cotton construction offers one-size-fits-all ease. Priced at under $100, this is a pretty accessible route to the brand, too.

Shop Off-White™ face masks below.

Shop more of our favorite face masks here.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.