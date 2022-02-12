Marni and RETROSUPERFUTURE Are a Match Made in Eyewear Heaven

Marni and RETROSUPERFUTURE are the duo we never knew we needed.

In December 2021, the pair collaborated for a FW21 eyewear collection, blending Marni's extroverted design codes with RSF's meticulous craftsmanship. Together, they birthed flirty, energetic sunnies like Laughing Waters and Elephant Island.

Both brands officially announced their engagement as licensed partners, where RSF will continue to amplify Marni's free-spirited designs and bold color palette through innovative and present-day style cues.

Ah yes, a solid combo designing sophisticated-chic eyewear that'll make you say, "I'll take five." But, seriously, I'll take five.

As we anticipate what the duo cooks up next, RETROSUPERFUTURE unveiled its SS22 eyewear collection, including four sunglasses and three optical silhouettes.

Colpo, Modo, Zenya, and Serio comprise the "Sun," or sunglasses, offerings with each model boasting bold shapes and fresh details like colorblocking, seasonal hues, and trendy prints. Specifically, Zenya 4VT is undoubtedly the cool girl, ready to level up your warmer-weather street style.

RETROSUPERFUTURE 1 / 9

The SS22 collection's optical models include Numero 95 and 96 and Sabato.

The cool thing about the Daniel Beckerman-founded eyewear brand is its ability to take basic eyeglasses and make them a conversation starter.

RSF's SS22 optical glasses infuses everyday spectacles with tasteful tints and geometric shapes, adding a slight edge to modern eyewear. Simply put, RSF manages to make glasses cool again.

RETROSUPERFUTURE has been steadily building up its collaborative portfolio with heavy-hitters like KITH, Vans, Bape, and more under its stylish gaze. Its sunnies have even blocked sunlight (or perhaps the paps' flash) for celebs like Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Kanye West.

Marni x RSF is currently available on both Marni and RETROSUPERFUTURE's sites. You can also prep for Spring with RSF's SS22 collection.