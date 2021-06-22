Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Marsèll x Suicoke Is the Collaboration We Never Knew We Needed

Written by Valerio Farris

Italian masters of leather, Marsèll, have teamed up with Suicoke to deliver a leather sandal that sacrifices absolutely no style to substance. Marsèll took inspiration from the Japanese brand’s commitment to performance sandals yet reimagined in their signature material: leather. Confusing, yes, but these might be the best sandals of the summer.

Hiking sandals made entirely from luxury leather may seem like an unexpected concept, but take one peek at the finished product and you’ll understand exactly why it had to happen. The release centers a sandal with a square toe, leather velcro straps, and a serrated rubber sole made from recycled materials.

The shoe is available online at Browns in four signature colorways — black, dark brown, burnt orange, and turquoise — and in a limited edition run of 1000 pieces. As summer rolls in, who’s to say we can flash our feet in style? This shoe promises just that.

Shop the best sandals of the summer below.

Image on Highsnobiety
Suicoke
DEPA-Cab Leather Sandals
$713
Marsèll
Suicoke DEPA-Cab Leather
$713
Suicoke
DEPA-Cab Leather Sandals
$713

