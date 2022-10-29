Machine Gun Kelly Is Ready to Slay (Literally)

Machine Gun Kelly is no slouch when it comes to mad ‘fits, take that IRL Barbie and Ken look with Megan Fox for example, or that wild shiny red suit he wore to the VMAs earlier this year.

Whatever the occasion, MGK is always seemingly yearning to make it the MGK show, which is exactly what he did at last night’s TIME 100 Next Gala in New York when he turned up, quite literally, ready to slay.

Arriving alongside his golden-clad fiancé (who herself was debuting a fresh new copper-red hairdo), MGK looked akin to a character from a Tekken remake as he rolled out in a battle-ready transparent caged corset, with long leather sleeves, built-in-gloves, and matching leather pants.

If that wasn’t tangy enough for your tingling tastebuds, the self-proclaimed "Mr Pink" topped proceedings things off with a chunky choker necklace and pointed-toe ankle boots, and his hair in a relaxed top-knot.

Now, I know this may be a bit of a room divider: but I’m starting to think MGK doesn't give a shit what we think of him or his style anymore – but who am I to speculate?

Nevertheless, MGK stole the show, which is always quite the feat for someone walking a red carpet with a real-life Megan Fox, but here we are.

The duo – who got engaged earlier this year (and subsequently drank each other's blood, of course!) – have made a habit of catching the eye at events with their array of sartorial ensembles, although this might be MGK's best yet.

And who knows, maybe this could be the beginnings of a 2023 transparent caged corset trend? We'll see.