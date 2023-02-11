Minecraft & Crocs Put Their Best Blocks Forward

Gaming's crossover with the weird and wonderful world of style and sneakers continues to bare fruit, with new collaborations seemingly at every corner. No stranger to merchandising, the blocky world of Minecraft opens its doors to Crocs.

There's always something fun about seeing fantastical worlds find their way into reality. We've never been far from action figures, LEGO, and the like, but being able to wear your favorite video game franchises at the same time as your favorite brands is a pretty new phenomenon.

I think it's fair to say that there was a time in which gaming wasn't taken all that seriously by mainstream media, let alone fashion. With streaming and competitive gaming (Esports) taking the world by storm in the last decade, everyone had no choice but to pay attention – or be left behind.

Fortnite x Balenciaga was certainly the most notorious gaming crossover that we've seen in style thus far, but far from a fluke, it wasn't alone.

Across the industry, these collaborations are cropping up, mostly welcomed by gamers but readily shunned by those who "just don't get it."

Minecraft is settling into fashion quite comfortably, helped on its way by Burberry (which is currently undergoing a makeover of its own), and now the world of Crocs.

Teaming up for a collection of Classic and Classic Elevated Clogs, Classic Slides, as well as some pretty adorable Jibbitz charms, the collection pulls its aesthetics from the blocky world of Minecraft, bringing Steve, Alex, an Enderman, a creeper, and a pig along for the ride.

Touching down at Footlocker, Amazon, and Crocs on February 16, the collection will also include an in-game pair for free download.