Missoni Spring/Summer 2022 Is Certified Train Watching Drip

Take a leaf out of the Francis Bourgeois handbook – get to grips with Missoni's Spring/Summer 2022 collection and master the art of train watching.

Okay, okay; wrapping yourself in Missoni isn't going to make you a certified train watching expert, nor will it drown your mind in an archive of locomotive knowledge. If the reference is flying far overhead, TikTok sensation Francis Bourgeois is often seen sporting a Missoni knitted scarf (he even shouted his love of the brand out in that song).

What the brand's Spring/Summer 2022 collection can (without a doubt) provide is a tasteful approach to casual dress – perfect for when the sun decides to poke its head out.

Rooted in the brand's founding codes and values, SS22 is a versatile and contemporary wardrobe that walks the line between subtle and statement.

Seemingly taking direct inspiration from the brand's famed knits – knits that wiggled their way into a Supreme collection last year – a wide selection of products are rendered in "SPACEDYE," which mimics the aesthetic of knitted products through print.

A best of both, of sorts, these "SPACEDYE" prints are difficult to distinguish from looms from afar, especially when utilized on long (and short) sleeve polo shirts. Extending across a selection of short sleeve t-shirts.

There is an abundance of graphic options, including spellout logos and geometric patterns, creating a well-rounded selection for your summer holidays.

While we keep our sundance going, ready up for its arrival by shopping Missoni's SS22 menswear collection online at Tessuti and Missoni.