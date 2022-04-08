Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Missoni Spring/Summer 2022 Is Certified Train Watching Drip

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Tessuti
1 / 9

Take a leaf out of the Francis Bourgeois handbook – get to grips with Missoni's Spring/Summer 2022 collection and master the art of train watching.

Okay, okay; wrapping yourself in Missoni isn't going to make you a certified train watching expert, nor will it drown your mind in an archive of locomotive knowledge. If the reference is flying far overhead, TikTok sensation Francis Bourgeois is often seen sporting a Missoni knitted scarf (he even shouted his love of the brand out in that song).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Spotify track.

What the brand's Spring/Summer 2022 collection can (without a doubt) provide is a tasteful approach to casual dress – perfect for when the sun decides to poke its head out.

Rooted in the brand's founding codes and values, SS22 is a versatile and contemporary wardrobe that walks the line between subtle and statement.

Seemingly taking direct inspiration from the brand's famed knits – knits that wiggled their way into a Supreme collection last year – a wide selection of products are rendered in "SPACEDYE," which mimics the aesthetic of knitted products through print.

A best of both, of sorts, these "SPACEDYE" prints are difficult to distinguish from looms from afar, especially when utilized on long (and short) sleeve polo shirts. Extending across a selection of short sleeve t-shirts.

There is an abundance of graphic options, including spellout logos and geometric patterns, creating a well-rounded selection for your summer holidays.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While we keep our sundance going, ready up for its arrival by shopping Missoni's SS22 menswear collection online at Tessuti and Missoni.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
ACRONYMJ96-GT Jacket Black
$1,535.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Converse x Joshua VidesChuck 70 Hi White/Black/Black
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ACRONYMP39-M Pants Black
$495.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Seasons Change, As Do the Shapes & Colors of Our adidas Shoes
  • A Rain-Ready Suit from Vancouver's High-Tech Menswear Aficionado
  • We're Only Wearing Retro Sunglasses This Spring
  • Our Spring 2025 Shopping Picks, Featuring the Real People of New York
  • The 10 Best New Collections for Spring — and How to Wear Them
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now