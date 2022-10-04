Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Miu Miu SS23 Brought More Mini Skirt Behavior

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

Miu Miu is on its best mini skirt behavior. The label, undergoing something of a renaissance thanks to that culture-shifting set, showed another round of diminutive minis for Spring/Summer 2023.

At Paris Fashion Week, Miuccia Prada wrangled a star-studded cast of model-ebrities — FKA twigs, Bella Hadid, EmRata, and Ethel Cain included — to debut her latest. The designer's chopped-up trousers (SS22) and micro-shorts (FW22) evolved into utilitarian tool belts, giant cargo pockets included.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Rendered in satin and leather, the belts were worn two ways: alone as teeny tiny skirts and layered over longer dresses. On top, the pocketed bottoms were complemented by buckled bralettes and demurer cable-knit sweaters.

Super-short hemlines are something of a Miu Miu speciality. The label has experimented with leg-baring silhouettes long before the Original Skirt Set went viral — see SS08, SS17, and SS21 for a few examples. Still, SS22 was so impactful that the memes and knockoffs it sparked are beginning to overshadow the house's codes and heritage.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Cue: Miu Miu set fatigue. How will the brand keep its newer fans hooked while innovating beyond tiny tops and micro-minis?

Miu Miu has ample opportunity to create another cultural moment, sans skirt sets. Already, the brand's FW22 ballet flats have generated healthy buzz thanks to TikTok's obsession with Balletcore. Also ripe with possibility is Miu Miu menswear, a category the company quietly paused in 2008 and relaunched earlier this year.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And don't forget collaborations! Miu Miu recently worked with New Balance, marking its first team-up ever. It's not farfetched to imagine more crossovers in the works.

Be it TikTok-approved footwear, Miuccia-designed menswear, or something else entirely, we've got another major Miu Miu moment headed our way.

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
GmbHJanan Jacket Black/Navy
$600.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
MM6 Maison Margiela x EastpakBorsa Shopping Bag Black
$240.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Lourdes New YorkBasic Hoodie Black
$240.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Loafer of the Sea Washes Ashore
  • Miu Miu’s Very Own Super-Flat Sneaker Goes Reptilian (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Only the Miu Miu Boy's Club Could Include A$AP Rocky, Nettspend & Willem Dafoe
  • Are Miu Miu's New Balances Going Snakeskin?
  • Designer Sneakers Are Good Again
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now