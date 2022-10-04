Miu Miu SS23 Brought More Mini Skirt Behavior

Miu Miu is on its best mini skirt behavior. The label, undergoing something of a renaissance thanks to that culture-shifting set, showed another round of diminutive minis for Spring/Summer 2023.

At Paris Fashion Week, Miuccia Prada wrangled a star-studded cast of model-ebrities — FKA twigs, Bella Hadid, EmRata, and Ethel Cain included — to debut her latest. The designer's chopped-up trousers (SS22) and micro-shorts (FW22) evolved into utilitarian tool belts, giant cargo pockets included.

Rendered in satin and leather, the belts were worn two ways: alone as teeny tiny skirts and layered over longer dresses. On top, the pocketed bottoms were complemented by buckled bralettes and demurer cable-knit sweaters.

Super-short hemlines are something of a Miu Miu speciality. The label has experimented with leg-baring silhouettes long before the Original Skirt Set went viral — see SS08, SS17, and SS21 for a few examples. Still, SS22 was so impactful that the memes and knockoffs it sparked are beginning to overshadow the house's codes and heritage.

Cue: Miu Miu set fatigue. How will the brand keep its newer fans hooked while innovating beyond tiny tops and micro-minis?

Miu Miu has ample opportunity to create another cultural moment, sans skirt sets. Already, the brand's FW22 ballet flats have generated healthy buzz thanks to TikTok's obsession with Balletcore. Also ripe with possibility is Miu Miu menswear, a category the company quietly paused in 2008 and relaunched earlier this year.

And don't forget collaborations! Miu Miu recently worked with New Balance, marking its first team-up ever. It's not farfetched to imagine more crossovers in the works.

Be it TikTok-approved footwear, Miuccia-designed menswear, or something else entirely, we've got another major Miu Miu moment headed our way.