EXCLUSIVE: Moncler's FW23 Shoe Lineup Is Its Best, Ever

Moncler learns quickly. The Italian luxury label only fully thrust itself into the sneaker game in earnest within the past couple years but it's already locked-in some high profile collaborators to make its Fall/Winter 2023 footwear collection the best Moncler shoe lineup ever. For real.

Key to this lineup is the Moncler Trailgrip, a fairly recent silhouette that's become indicative of Moncler's approach to sneaker design. Lightweight despite its volume and treaded for stability, the Trailgrip is as utilitarian as its name implies.

1 / 13 Moncler

For Fall/Winter 2023, Moncler revamps the Vibram-soled shoe with some poppy (sometimes hairy) colorways and GORE-TEX lining, making the Trailgrip as weatherproof as Moncler's signature winter outerwear.

These are all launching on August 31 on Moncler's web store whereas the rest of Moncler's footwear lineup is rolling out through the end of the year.

Speaking of, other important seasonal revisions of the Moncler Trailgrip include footwear designer Salehe Bembury's "Grain" iteration, covered in his inimitable thumbprint motif — another strong collaborative showing for Bembury and Moncler — and a striking 3D-printed iteration concocted by Zellerfeld the go-to company for folks seeking printable shoes.

Moncler is going especially big on shoes this season, dishing two higher-profile shoes that blend functional outdoor cues with Moncler's typical approach to luxury.

The Peka Trek, for instance, sports the Vibram sole and water-repelling inner membrane you'd expect of a hiking boot but also wears plush leather and suede uppers. Palm Angels is taking this shoe for a collaborative spin come October.

Meanwhile, the Trailgrip Apres — a taller take on Moncler's signature stepper — is receiving a remix courtesy of Billionaire Boys Club as part of the expansive collaboration overseen by Pharrell's streetwear imprint for its 20th anniversary.

Moncler

It's this hybrid of cultural connotations, technical know-how, and opulent formulations that makes Moncler's latest shoe collection its strongest-ever, indicative of Moncler's growing fortitude with designing both above and below the waistline.