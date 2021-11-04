Moncler Genius’ Luxuriously Extreme G-SHOCK Drops Today

Brand: Moncler Genius x Casio

Model: G-SHOCK GM2100

Release Date: November 4

Price: $340 / €295

Editor’s Notes: As part of its latest House of Genius collection, Moncler has tapped famed electronics brand Casio for a collaboration on its iconic G-SHOCK GM1200 watch. The model is smaller and less bulky than G-SHOCK’s most famous models, but it still packs quite the outdoor punch.

The Moncler Genius x Casio G-SHOCK GM2100 pairs a 44.4mm case with a stainless-steel bezel, that features an octagonal design and a rounded hairline finish. The watch is water-resistant (20-bar, 200 meters) and characteristically built to withstand extreme conditions. The watch’s urethane wristband is available in two colorways — black and white with Moncler Genius logo lettering, or yellow transparent camouflage.

The watch also has the ability to set five daily alarms, features a countdown timer, and double LED light. The battery life is estimated to be around 3 years, and it shows the time both analog and digitally.

