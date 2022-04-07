Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
MSCHF & The Weeknd Dropped a Record With a Safety Warning

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

MSCHF is up to, well, more mischief. The prankster art collective recruited The Weeknd for a two-in-one drop: a saw blade that also plays music.

Enter "Vinyl Blade," a saw blade that doubles as a vinyl record (record player not included). Yes, you read that correctly: it's a serrated, 12-inch blade that plays The Weeknd's "Out of Time," recently visualized in a music video starring HoYeon Jung and Jim Carrey.

Promotional imagery for the drop pictures the novelty attached to what appears to be an actual saw — for safety and clarity's sake, MSCHF specifies that Vinyl Blade "is not rated or intended for use as a functional saw blade. Attempting to use Vinyl Blade on a saw could result in serious injury or death."

So please, don't use it for your latest DIY furniture project.

On April 7 at a dedicated website, Vinyl Blade will hit the auction block for 24 hours, with bids starting at $1,000. The highest 25 bidders will become the proud owners of their very own record that can — but shouldn't — cut things.

This isn't the first time MSCHF has collaborated with a major recording artist. Remember Lil Nas X's blood-filled "Satan Shoes," a drop that had conservative Christians clutching their pearls (and Nike on their most litigious behavior)? That was the work of MSCHF.

And more recently, the Brooklyn-based collective teamed up with Tyga on some extremely squiggly sneakers that come with their own disclaimer: "Warning: By placing your foot in this shoe, you agree to waive any claims against MSCHF for any injury, death, or damages arising from having your foot in this shoe."

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
