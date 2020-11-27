Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Take an Extra 30% off Discount Aries, Margiela & More Here

Written by Alek Rose in Style

The Highsnobiety Sales Hub is where you’ll find the best deals and discounts from the brands and retailers you actually want to shop.

When Black Friday rolls around and the discounts start trickling and then flooding in, it’s worth picking a direction and rolling with it. We think one of the best tactics is to go for luxury fashion. It’s the world that we all want to get a foothold in but the one that’s often the least accessible thanks to sky-high prices. Luckily, the Mytheresa Black Friday offer is an extra 30 percent off its massive sale over the Black Friday period.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

From Margiela to Aries, Mytheresa's brand list covers every side of the luxury fashion landscape, making it a one-stop-shop on Black Friday. The flash sale won't be around for a long time, and stocks certainly won't last, so find the details and a link to hit the sale below.

shop the sale
Shop more Black Friday sales

The details

What: 30 percent discount When: Until November 30th 23:59 CET Code: No code, just click here to shop the sale

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Black Friday Deals You Actually Want to Shop
  • Here's How to Win a Year's Worth of Rare Sneakers
  • Save on New-Season Collections in the Slam Jam Black Friday Sale
  • Win a Prize With Every Purchase in the StockX Black Friday Celebration
What To Read Next
  • These Dapper Boat Shoes Ain't Your Dad's Timbs
  • Nike’s Mocha-Flavored Dunk Is as Tasty as It Is Ornate
  • Salomon Trail Shoes Crossed Over to Culture. Salomon Snow Gear Is up Next (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas Perfected (& Lux'd Up) Its Most Minimalist Sneaker
  • Nike’s Luxe Leather Dunks Come Dressed for the Occasion
  • New Balance's Strawberry Shortcake Dad Shoe Is the Sweetest Thing
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now