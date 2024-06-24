Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
NAMESAKE's adidas Sneakers Are Graciously Chunked Up

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

"In the rhythm of the waves, we find our direction and purpose," NAMESAKE summed up its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, centered around heritage, family, and personal growth.

In NAMESAKE's ocean of fashion, you'll discover unique elements like oversized pockets, exaggerated necklines, proportional jackets, and delightfully spacious trousers, all set to make a splash in the next year's warm season.

Oh, and there were more adidas sneakers, too.

NAMESAKE's adidas sneakers blended quite well with the brand's in-line offering of equally statement-making shoes, crafted with tasteful season-ready constructions and painted in summery whites and futuristic silvers.

NAMESAKE's adidas sneakers, on the other hand, came in chunk-tastic running styles and topped with black and white paint jobs.

The adidas sneakers in NAMESAKE's presentation almost instantly gave off Balenciaga vibes. Of course, Balenciaga linked with the Three Stripes brand for beefed-up runners before. However, NAMESAKE's pairs more so reminded us of Balenciaga's own stocky Track sneakers.

Balenciaga feels aside, NAMESAKE's adidas sneakers looked a lot like adidas' Vento XLG Deluxe sneakers, said to release sometime this year after popping up on social media in late 2023.

Perhaps NAMESAKE is helping prepare the massive adidas sneaker for its big debut — or better yet, maybe a collaboration is in the works. I'm just wishfully thinking here, of course. Nothing has yet to be confirmed by either brand.

But when we do receive official word, it'll be a win for adidas fans either way.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
