Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Tastemaking Houston Retailer Namu Says Green Is Good

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert
1 / 10
Namu Shop

As Gordon Gekko once said, "Green is good." I believe he was even looking at Namu Shop's Fall/Winter 2023 editorial as he said it, too. Not sure how he got ahold of it back in 1987 but, hey, I'm a mere bystander.

The fact of the matter, though, is that Houston-based retailer Namu Shop found a pleasantly pea-hued throughline amidst its tasteful Fall/Winter 2023 collections and decided to dedicate a well-styled spread to the color green.

Yes, green is good, but only when it's worn as well as it is in Namu's seasonal editorial.

1 / 4
Namu Shop

Here, mature wares from thoughtful designers like Danish perfectionist Jan Machenhauer and Japanese autuerists AURALEE upset the notion that green is sickly, weak, queasy. Clearly, green is instead confident, rich, and supple, a steadying ballast for even outré counterparts.

In one photo, the jewel tones of AURALEE's zippered hoodie grant additional vivacity to Unfil's opaline jersey set, demonstrating the powerful potential of pairing primary colors. Elsewhere, Toogood's twill Baker pants — my vote for best wide trouser ever made, BTW — anchor a vibrant orange canvas tote from Amiacalva.

This is the power of green as a stablizing force.

1 / 3
Namu Shop

And, truly, "this is our "green" edit," Namu's co-founders told Highsnobiety. "We were drawn to lots of great green pieces — [from] warm tones to classic forest green — as we were buying for FW23, and this was our inspo for the editorial. We hope it's a fun take on how to style green into everyday outfits. "

Based in Houston, Namu offers an impressive slate of co-ed clothing from only the most urbane makers, proffering clothing both biz-cas and admirably adventurous with a wearability bent. And no, this is not paid promotion —I'm just a fan.

But even if you don't indulge in Namu's fine wares — your loss, trust me — its FW23 editorial ought to enlighten you to the fact that you're neglecting advanced outfit opportunities by not playing with one of the undersung primary hues.

Blue is classic and red is good fun but what about good ol' green? Indeed, green is good but not just green: forest, moss, olive, sage, and seaweed. Limit yourself to dingy monochromes at your own stylistic risk.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Response CL
adidas
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face
$365
Image on Highsnobiety
Beanie
Our Legacy
$130
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    From NOCTA to Salomon, Shop this Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Shop Our Favorite Off-White™ Sneakers of the Season
    • Sneakers
  • fear of god essentials
    Shop the Latest Fear of God ESSENTIALS Collection Here
    • Style
  • margiela tabi
    Shop Our Favorite Margiela Tabis Here
    • Style
  • salomon shoes sneakers
    These Are Our Favorite Salomon Sneakers to Shop Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • nike Doernbecher freestyle xix 2023
    Nike's 19th Doernbecher Freestyle Collection Brings the Drip
    • Sneakers
  • Models wear Namu Shop's Fall/Winter 2023 clothing collections in a green-themed editorial
    Tastemaking Houston Retailer Namu Says Green Is Good
    • Style
  • Danny Brown's Quaranta promo image
    Tracing Danny Brown's Evolution Into the Best-Dressed Rapper
    • Style
  • A$AP Rocky is seen wearing a black hoodie & PUMA hat holding his son RZA
    A$AP Rocky Has Been Wearing His PUMA Collab in Public For Months
    • Style
  • a ma maniere jordan 3 jordan 4 2024
    Looks Like A Ma Maniére & Jordan Have 2024 Sneaker Plans
    • Sneakers
  • tiktok soundon
    TikTok’s SoundOn Artist Camp Is Calling All (adidas) Originals
    • Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023