Tastemaking Houston Retailer Namu Says Green Is Good

As Gordon Gekko once said, "Green is good." I believe he was even looking at Namu Shop's Fall/Winter 2023 editorial as he said it, too. Not sure how he got ahold of it back in 1987 but, hey, I'm a mere bystander.

The fact of the matter, though, is that Houston-based retailer Namu Shop found a pleasantly pea-hued throughline amidst its tasteful Fall/Winter 2023 collections and decided to dedicate a well-styled spread to the color green.

Yes, green is good, but only when it's worn as well as it is in Namu's seasonal editorial.

1 / 4 Namu Shop

Here, mature wares from thoughtful designers like Danish perfectionist Jan Machenhauer and Japanese autuerists AURALEE upset the notion that green is sickly, weak, queasy. Clearly, green is instead confident, rich, and supple, a steadying ballast for even outré counterparts.

In one photo, the jewel tones of AURALEE's zippered hoodie grant additional vivacity to Unfil's opaline jersey set, demonstrating the powerful potential of pairing primary colors. Elsewhere, Toogood's twill Baker pants — my vote for best wide trouser ever made, BTW — anchor a vibrant orange canvas tote from Amiacalva.

This is the power of green as a stablizing force.

1 / 3 Namu Shop

And, truly, "this is our "green" edit," Namu's co-founders told Highsnobiety. "We were drawn to lots of great green pieces — [from] warm tones to classic forest green — as we were buying for FW23, and this was our inspo for the editorial. We hope it's a fun take on how to style green into everyday outfits. "

Based in Houston, Namu offers an impressive slate of co-ed clothing from only the most urbane makers, proffering clothing both biz-cas and admirably adventurous with a wearability bent. And no, this is not paid promotion —I'm just a fan.

But even if you don't indulge in Namu's fine wares — your loss, trust me — its FW23 editorial ought to enlighten you to the fact that you're neglecting advanced outfit opportunities by not playing with one of the undersung primary hues.

Blue is classic and red is good fun but what about good ol' green? Indeed, green is good but not just green: forest, moss, olive, sage, and seaweed. Limit yourself to dingy monochromes at your own stylistic risk.