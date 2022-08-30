Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nanamica & Awake NY Make a Case for the Nylon Tux

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
nanamica
1 / 5

nanamica's collaborative roster just acquired another noteworthy player: Awake NY.

The nanamica x Awake NY collab marries the worlds of both labels, resulting in a collection where nanamica's performance technologies meet Awake NY's streetwear flair.

Technically-elevated suiting leads the lineup, bringing together the worlds of nanamica and Awake NY. Said suiting materializes as blazer and cargo pant combos comprised of nanamica's outdoor-ready materials and the stylish spirit of the Big Apple.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The plaid suit, as pictured above, sees a preferred Awake NY pattern printed atop a shell made of ALPHADRY, nanamica's signature sweat-absorbing and quick-drying textile.

Meanwhile, the black Cordura nylon suit offers nylon's sturdiness with cotton's soft-to-touch feel. Contrast stitching is a pretty nice touch, too.

Visually appealing and performance enhanced, nanamica and Awake NY's nylon suits undoubtedly give the Canadian tux a run for its money. If anything, this high-tech tailoring puts double denim in its lo-fi place.

nanamica
1 / 4

It's no secret that Awake NY is hailed for its cozy sweats (Rihanna is a fan). So, naturally, a healthy offering of comfy cotton-blend hoodies and sweatpants joins the collaborative mix.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The crest emblem stamped on each piece adds a note of Ivy League feels while capturing the collection's collaborative effort with stylized co-branding.

nanamica
1 / 11

After GORE-TEX PUMAs and the North Face's Purple Label collab (which wasn't really a collab), nanamica continues to do what it does best: effortlessly integrate performance and casualwear, which the Awake NY collab merely continues demonstrating.

The nanamica x Awake NY collection touches down on September 16 at SSENSE and END's websites. With fall on the horizon, nanamica and Awake NY's plaid suits and cozy hoodies are arriving in the nick of time.

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
MarniLogo Bowling Shirt Ink
$410.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciGramicci Pant Greige
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosStriped Wool Blend Scarf Multi
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Dare to Disrupt: KunleIRAK and Cake Robles Help Converse Rebel Against The Expected
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • Awake NY and Marshall Turn Up The Volume (Again)
  • Awake NY Puts Its Stamp on Marshall's Compact Speaker
  • Marshall x Awake NY Empower Youth Alongside Queens Museum
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now