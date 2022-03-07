The North Face Purple Label *Shaking Hand Emoji* nanamica

Two great tastes that taste great together! nanamica and The North Face's Japan-only Purple Label imprint are back at it, dropping a special capsule available only at Japanese nanamica stores.

Sucks for us across the pond but, hey, why not admire the stuff?

Here's the thing: nanamica technically is the driving force behind The North Face Purple Label (nanamica founder Eiichiro Homma oversees TNFPL) so, just like last year's nanamica & TNFPL tie-up, this isn't really a collaboration.

It's more of a self-indulgent exclusive, if you're being picky, but if all indulgent drops were this good, I wouldn't mind.

As usual, Homma has cooked up a concise capsule of kick-ass TNFPL staples in seasonal shapes and hues for this collection, including lightweight yellow trail shirts, logo-laden striped tees, color-blocked hoodies, field jackets, TNFPL's signature self-belted pants, and some bags branded with that iconic purple The North Face patch.

It all speaks to the versatile nature of TNFPL and nanamica's effortless cool.

TNFPL, after all, specializes in taking retro The North Face garments and transforming them into ultra-covetable updated garments barely recognizable when compared to the classics, so this tight lil' springtime capsule fits right into its ethos.

If you need a refresher (and apparently so, going by the comments on TNFPL's Instagram page): yes, The North Face Purple Label is only available in Japan due to licensing conflicts (Goldwin is the exclusive Japanese TNF manufacturer).

Of course, it's unbelievably easy to proxy Purple Label from Japanese resale sites or simply purchase it from a store that ships internationally, even if you live across the sea.

This nanamica-only line is an exception, however, 'cuz it's only available in-store. And, given the ease of which they dished this drop, it'll probably not be the duo's last go-round.