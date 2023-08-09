Sign up to never miss a drop
nanamica GORE-TEX'd & Minimalist'd the PUMA Clyde

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety
nanamica turns 20 in 2023 but you won't hear the Japanese brand indulging in any loud celebrations. Instead, founder Eiichiro Homma is directing his brand to keep on the quietly cool track that it's been riding for the past few years, only occasionally expanding nanamica's purview to include special projects like its second PUMA collaboration.

nanamica x PUMA Season 2 comprises a capsule of typically technical apparel, including a hefty pocket-laden coat made of rip-proof Cordura, thick French terry hoodies, striped T-shirts that evoke nanamica's nautical design ethos, and relaxed trousers that affect the loose silhouette typical of contemporary nanamica.

The lynchpin to the entire affair, however, is nanamica's GORE-TEX-infused PUMA Clyde sneaker.

Though the clothing is classic nanamica — wearable, utilitarian, versatile — the PUMA Clyde is at the core of this collaboration.

Shaped from premium leather and GORE-TEX lining, nanamica's PUMA Clyde wears a shrouded, partitioned upper that makes the already multifaceted sneaker maximally minimalist. The low-key aesthetic is underscored by the co-branded satin label affixed to the sneaker's tongue and an artful PUMA Formstrip created with stitch and turn detailing.

Dropping August 19 on PUMA's website, nanamica's web store, PUMA flasghip stores, and select stockists, nanamica's latest PUMA collaboration is merely indicative of the Japanese brand's enduring good taste when it comes to footwear collaborations.

Consider nanamica's equally attractive PUMA Suede shoe and high-top Converse, each taking a timeless trainer in a decidedly understated direction.

Understated and imminently wearable: that's nanamica in a nutshell.

    nanamica GORE-TEX'd & Minimalist'd the PUMA Clyde

