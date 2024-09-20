At Fashion Week, Nara Smith Cooks Up a New Kind of Celebrity

From your iPhone screen to the front row at Fashion Week, Nara Smith is bringing her soft-spoken, perfectly manicured persona to a new level of stardom.

If you haven’t noticed, the model — whom you probably recognize from her TikTok videos documenting her elaborate, “from scratch” recipes (some of which we don't recommend replicating) — is currently making the rounds at Fashion Month.

So far, she’s made appearances with her husband, fellow model Lucky Blue Smith, at the likes of Ralph Lauren, Khaite, Burberry, and Gucci.

Lucky has long been a Fashion Week fixture — the 26-year-old started modeling when he was 12. He and Nara have been together since 2019, but until she started posting on TikTok in 2022 — gradually amassing a following of over nine million — her name was far less recognizable than Lucky’s.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now, Nara is the main character, snagging herself recent features in GQ and Interview Magazine.

Her ascent from TikTok star to fashion industry darling isn’t exactly surprising. Though she has yet to book a major campaign (and hasn’t appeared on the runway, as far as we can tell), she’s a model — and fashion folk love models.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

She also has great style. While recording herself, say, kneading dough or making Nutella, she wears the latest from labels like Chanel, Miu Miu, and Rodarte — luxury wares most would don for a black tie event, not toiling in the kitchen.

Now, brands are jumping at the chance to dress her for her off-screen appearances. In a sleek, pinstripe suit, Nara sat front row at the Ralph Lauren show (which Lucky walked). In London, she and her husband twinned in matching Burberry trench coats. And at at the Gucci show on Friday, she appeared in a beige romper and coat from the brand's Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

On her Fashion Month tour with Lucky, Nara is establishing herself as half of a burgeoning power couple. But with her perfectly aesthetic videos, culinary skills, and killer style, Nara clearly has what it takes to build her own celebrity, from scratch.