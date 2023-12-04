Sign up to never miss a drop
INVINCIBLE's New Balance 1906 Is Patched to Perfection

Tayler Willson

INVINCIBLE and N.HOOLYWOOD’s collaborative partnership with New Balance looks set to continue in the near future after images of another reworked 1906 sneaker surfaced on the interweb.

The trio, who last teamed up for a “Grey Swan” take on the same silhouette in 2022 to celebrate INVINCIBLE’s 15th anniversary, are back this year with another multifaceted version of the 1906, which this time arrives ultra-deconstructed and then patched to perfection.



INVINCIBLE, N.HOOLYWOOD and New Balance opted for an upper comprising a myriad of suedes, leathers, and water-proof textiles in a pleasing deluge of grays, while a toggled lock fastener arrives in place of traditional laces.

When it comes to the details, things are kept relatively subtle. “1906U” — the sneaker’s official title — and “New Balance” can be found either side of the toe box, with co-branding a co-branded tongue and sockliner rounding things out.



Truth be told, New Balance’s 1906 is arguably one of the sneaker label’s most popular silhouettes right now, so much it’s found itself the focal point of a multitude of collaborative releases, not just with INVINCIBLE and N.HOOLYWOOD.



AURALEE, KITH, and Salehe Bembury are just a handful of names to have had their say on the techy sneaker in recent months, each of which have gone down a storm with New Balance heads.

INVINCIBLE and N.HOOLYWOOD’s 1906U, though, is somewhat of a technical marvel.

Sure, it looks like a classic 1906 at first glance, but take a moment to revel in its craftsmanship — the laces, the multi-layered upper, the grays — and you’ll soon notice that this release is a level above the rest.

