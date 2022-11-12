New Balance Gets Ready to Rough It in CORDURA

Once New Balance hits the ground running, it's near impossible to stop. The wind at its back, a match struck; the 1906R is trailblazing across the sneaker industry with a pace that's difficult to match; in short, the tail-end of 2022 is all about this retro banger.

Last year saw NB serve up a serious competitor to its 990x series with the arrival of the 2002R courtesy of the "Protection Pack," which was crowned 2021's sneaker of the year.

Following the pack's hugely successful launch and subsequent restocking, New Balance felt it right to introduce a hot streak of new colorways and collaborations that cemented the silhouette's status.

While the 2002R continues to draw attention, the 1906R has recently stepped into the spotlight, proving its worth amongst the New Balance line-up without missing a beat – and there's plenty more to come.

Kicking off with a detail-heavy banger from atmos, size? is next in line to launch a series of exclusive looks that will be revealed throughout the remainder of the year.

In the meantime, you can feast your eyes on the new CORDURA-equipped pack that feels straight out of a military surplus store – in the best way possible.

Two colorways, no frills – both features fully tonal constructions that are effortlessly styled with monochromatic looks that feel well in line with Stone Island's ethos for Ghost Pieces.

These are hardwearing and style-heavy and certainly shouldn't go overlooked. For now, it looks like these will be exclusive to New Balance Japan and Billy's Tokyo – but we're always ready to stand correct, especially when we're hungry for both pairs.