Does Aimé Leon Dore Have More 550s En Route?

Lovers of ALD's 550s, rejoice! Because the New York label and New may be rolling out a fresh batch of 550s for the Spring/Summer 2023 season.

In leaked imagery posted by overseas sneaker accounts, it appears that Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance's latest 550 sneakers received hairy suede makeovers.

Indeed, fuzzy suede paneling blankets the upper, save a few smooth spots, and the "N" logo while resting upon the rubber sole. Naturally, New Balance and Aimé Leon brandings assume their customary positions.

The collaborative 550 sneakers, pictured in brown and a tonal beige scheme, will reportedly join the SS23 rollout, which ALD continues to tease (the full campaign, followed by the first delivery, should be here any day now).

October 2022 became the month of suede drops for ALD and New Balance, as the collaborative 550s and 650s arrived with uppers comprised of the material.

Interestingly, the ultra-muted 550s arrived with the same fuzzy exterior as the rumored New Balances to come. Meanwhile, ALD's New Balance 650s toted a smoother suede coat.

Nonetheless, patience, my ALD heads. Aimé Leon Dore's SS23 collection is expected any day now, so keep your eyes peeled for any signs of new fuzzy brown sneakers — particularly those carrying that big "N" on the upper.

