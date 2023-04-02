Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
There's a Whole Lotta New Balance 550s Dropping

Written by Morgan Smith
New Balance
Brace yourselves, 550 lovers. New Balance is dropping off a load of 550 sneakers just in time for warmer season rotations.

On April 6, the Boston-based footwear label will release the model in several spring-worthy colorways as well as varying constructions.

For instance, there are leather uppers for schemes like True Red/Atlantic Blue, Honeycomb/Heritage Blue, and Concrete/Black. On the other hand, suede and mesh constructions take the flavors like the Lilac Cloud and Raincloud.

Last but not least, nubuck builds take over the more tonal schemes, specifically the Turtledove/Angora and Granite/Quartz Grey. The nubuck pairs are the only shoes from the forthcoming offering that don't boast a primarily white look, though the Granite scheme appears to have some splashes.

Regardless of how the uppers vary, each shoe still comes with the 550's signature rubber sole, distinctive NB and 550 branding, and $110 price tag.

Following its 2020 debut, the 550 quickly rose to fame as sneakerhead's new subtle feet flex. After a couple of collabs and even more popular general releases, the model remains an NB fave — with more to come (hemp versions, anyone?).

While you're sitting around waiting for confirmation on Aimé Leon Dore's next drop, feel free to help yourself to the latest New Balance 550s on the brand's website on April 6 at 10 AM EST sharp.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
