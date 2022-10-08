Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The New Balance 574 Is All Grown Up

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Brand: New Balance

Model: 574+

Release Date: Available Now

Price: $89.99

Buy: New Balance's website

Editor’s Notes: Where has the time gone? I remember when the 574 was just this tall (inserts height hand gesture here). Well, the New Balance model is all grown up now.

Introduced in September, New Balance 574+ sees the New Balance 574 model reach new heights, thanks to the shoe's new hefty platform.

The 574+ isn't as shark-y as New Balance's Tokyo Design Studio 574s or as chunky as the FuelCell SuperComp Trainer. But, the sneaker's "plus" — the plus being the elevated sole, I suppose — is undoubtedly quite hard to miss.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The classic 574 boasts a pretty straightforward New Balance design to begin with, hence its nickname "the most New Balance shoe ever."

New Balance maintains the 574's simplistic essence, rendering the 574+ in staple colorways, including black, white, and of course, the famed New Balance grey.

Aside from a leather-suede upper update, the New Balance 574+ preserves the OG silhouette's signature details, like the rugged outsole, ENCAP midsole, and ridged heel cap. And, of course, the oversized "N" logo remains intact.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The 33mm-tall addition certainly makes a statement, but it does so without comprising that understated-flex quality of the NB silhouette — something I'm sure new and old NB fans can appreciate.

Simply, the New Balance 574+ delivers, well, an impressive boost to the 574 sneakers.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite sneakers on sale

Sold out
New BalanceML2002RI White
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceM992EB Black
$230.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Stone Island Tech'd Out a Shreddable New Balance Skate Shoe
  • Kith Serves up Clean New Balance Dad Shoes, Knicks-Style
  • Action Bronson's Next New Balance Collab Is a Stylishly Rugged Dad Shoe
  • New Balance's Wonderfully Chunked-Up Dad Shoe Has HOKA Vibes
  • From New Balance to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now