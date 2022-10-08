The New Balance 574 Is All Grown Up
Brand: New Balance
Model: 574+
Release Date: Available Now
Price: $89.99
Editor’s Notes: Where has the time gone? I remember when the 574 was just this tall (inserts height hand gesture here). Well, the New Balance model is all grown up now.
Introduced in September, New Balance 574+ sees the New Balance 574 model reach new heights, thanks to the shoe's new hefty platform.
The 574+ isn't as shark-y as New Balance's Tokyo Design Studio 574s or as chunky as the FuelCell SuperComp Trainer. But, the sneaker's "plus" — the plus being the elevated sole, I suppose — is undoubtedly quite hard to miss.
The classic 574 boasts a pretty straightforward New Balance design to begin with, hence its nickname "the most New Balance shoe ever."
New Balance maintains the 574's simplistic essence, rendering the 574+ in staple colorways, including black, white, and of course, the famed New Balance grey.
Aside from a leather-suede upper update, the New Balance 574+ preserves the OG silhouette's signature details, like the rugged outsole, ENCAP midsole, and ridged heel cap. And, of course, the oversized "N" logo remains intact.
The 33mm-tall addition certainly makes a statement, but it does so without comprising that understated-flex quality of the NB silhouette — something I'm sure new and old NB fans can appreciate.
Simply, the New Balance 574+ delivers, well, an impressive boost to the 574 sneakers.
