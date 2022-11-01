Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Another New Balance 9060? Coming Right Up

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Brand: New Balance

Model: 9060

Release Date: November 5

Price: $150

Buy: New Balance's website

Editor’s Notes: New Balance isn't done with its 9060 sneakers. Honestly, the Boston-based footwear label is just getting started with its chunky silhouette.

The New Balance made quite the entrance this year, courtesy of impressive spins from Joe Freshgoods and Mowalola. Of course, the 9060's journey didn't stop there.

New Balance also delivered some general release colorways for the shoe, reminding us that the footwear brand remains unmatched regarding sneaker color schemes.

Naturally, the brand's reign in tasteful colorways continues with the New Balance 9060 "Burgundy," which sees the model again doused in rich autumn-approved hues.

Honestly, I think the New Balance 9060 "Burgundy" should be "Rich Oak" instead, as the brown hues make a bolder statement than the burgundy.

The red-brown hairy suede catches the eyes instantly, delivering a healthy balance of color and texture emphasis. Meanwhile, the burgundy mesh rests under the rick oak paneling, simply complementing the brown shade.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

As you can see in the pic above, hints of pink take over New Balance branding on the shoe, including both the solid and chopped-up "N" logo on the upper. Then, forest green, grey, and purple accents strike elsewhere, rounding off the shoe's fall-worthy appeal.

In the end, New Balance 9060 "Burgundy" concludes as — no surprises here — another New Balance banger, with the latest shoe advancing NB's color mastery and 2022 footwear domination.

