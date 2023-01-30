From Ninja Turtles, to Pink Denim: The Best Looks From the NFL Play-Offs

It's official: Super Bowl LVI will see Kansas City Chiefs face Philadelphia Eagles on February 13.

The Chiefs recorded a tight 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Eagles steam-rolled the 49ers 31-7 in Philly. But hey, that’s enough about the NFL because, frankly, I’m shit outta ideas and don’t know my touchdowns from my, er, touchpads (??).

Besides a convincing Eagles win and more competitive affair for the Chiefs, the other talking points (for the on-looking fashionistas, at least) were the myriad of wild pre-match outfits, something that’s becoming a bit of a “thing” across NFL as a whole.

As someone who’s predominantly a fan of football (soccer/fútbol), pre-match ‘fits tend to stretch as far as tracksuits and a pair of dutty Gucci slides, so when 49ers’ Deebo Samuel arrived at the Lincoln Financial Field looking like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, you better believe I was hooked.

Look, I’m not here to give you a match report (the Eagles and the Chiefs won, what more do you want?), instead we wanna share some of the best (and wildest looks) from last night’s play-offs, and reserve any judgement (for now).

