Nice Kicks Shouts Out Amoeba Music’s Neon Lights On the 992

Nice Kicks' latest sneaker project is a three-way collaboration with New Balance — who it has worked with in the past — and Amoeba Music, the iconic independent record store with locations in Berkeley, San Francisco, and Hollywood. Consisting of two colorways of the 992, the collab serves to celebrate Amoeba's new store opening in Hollywood on April 1.

The Nice Kicks design team has strong ties to the Bay Area, where Amoeba first popped up on the map. And as the sneaker boutique currently has locations in San Francisco, Austin, and Los Angeles — three cities known for their musical significance — a project between the two companies just makes sense.

How to buy the Nice Kicks x Amoeba Music x New Balance 992

Nice Kicks

Brand: Nice Kicks x Amoeba Music x New Balance

Model: 992

Release Date: April 2

Price: TBC

Buy: shopnicekicks.com and Nice Kicks stores

What the Internet Is Saying: DJ Clark Kent said it best on Instagram: “NEED.”

What We’re Saying: The two Nice Kicks x Amoeba Music x New Balance 992 colorways are a nod to Amoeba's logo, design, and signage. While the multicolored schemes draw immediate attention, the sneaker stands out further thanks to premium material execution, of which the 992 has become synonymous with over the years.

Branded with the usual New Balance and 992 insignias, the shoe is also marked with design details that signal the collaboration, namely the "Peace" and "Music" hits on the heels. The 992 colorways drop alongside a capsule of matching apparel on April 2.

