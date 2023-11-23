Nicole Moc-Laughlin Merrells, Anyone?

Sign up to never miss a drop
Almost six-months after images of a Nicole McLaughlin Merrell 1TRL Moc surfaced online, the duo have finally revealed the collaboration in all its slip-on glory ahead of its release later this month.

The collaboration, which was first spotted at Paris Fashion Week back in June, comprises three takes on Merrell 1TRL's signature Jungle Moc, which is titled: the MOC Speed Streak EVO 1TRL.

McLaughlin's connection with Merrell is both deep and personal and stems from her father's admiration for the Jungle Moc, as well as her own passion for the outdoors and innovative design.

Her affinity for Merrell, especially the Moc (Moc-Laughlin?), and her upcycling approach to design naturally led to a partnership with Merrell 1TRL, one that while being innovative, also maintains McLaughlin's unique aesthetic.

Fact is, Nicole McLaughlin is fast becoming one of the most consistent designers in the footwear game. From her pocket-heavy Reeboks, super-efficient Crocs, and ongoing partnership with Arc’teryx (not forgetting those garden-friendly Vans), the US-based designer delivers time and time again.

Merrell 1TRL — who, like McLaughlin are no strangers to a good collaboration or two — has repositioned itself from chunky dad shoe to trendy trail sneaker in recent years, thanks not only to its carefully-curated link-ups, but a new seemingly new approach to design.

“This is just my beginning in the collaborative footwear space,” said McLaughlin in an interview with Highsnobiety earlier this year following the release of her Reebok collab. “I have some exciting things coming up for 2023 and beyond that I’m really looking forward to sharing. Stay tuned!”

Stay tuned we did: and here we are with yet another collaborative McLaughlin special. But, then again, did we ever expect anything less?

