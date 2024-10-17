Samsonite’s Backpack Gets The Nicole McLaughlin Redesign

Samsonite has teamed up with upcycling designer Nicole McLaughlin to deliver a truly unique product: a jacket made entirely from four of Samsonite's signature Ecodiver backpacks.

McLaughlin's reimagined EcoDiver jacket is a design experiment that perfectly sums up the backpack's practical features in a new design. By incorporating water-resistant properties and modular functionality — including zip-off sleeves, a detachable collar, and plenty of pockets — the puffed-up outerwear strikes the perfect balance between biker and technical jacket.

For McLaughlin, the project was a natural fit. “I’ve been a fan of Samsonite for a long time,” she tells Highsnobiety, noting that her creative process was inspired by the sustainable materials and vibrant color of the Ecodiver bags, “the bags have elements like post-consumer recycled PET and water-resistant materials that really got me excited to turn them into a multi-functional jacket.”

“Most of the work came down to the placement of the bags and where pockets/storage would make the most sense,” continues McLaughlin. “I knew I wanted modularity, so I designed the sleeves and collar to both zip off.”

The result is both fashion-forward and highly practical, designed with thoughtful pocket placements and storage options. McLaughlin envisioned it as the “ultimate TSA jacket.”

Samsonite x Nicole McLaughlin 1 / 4

Currently based in Boulder, Colorado, McLaughlin is one of the sneaker industry’s most in-demand collaborators — she’s worked with Crocs, Reebok, Diemme, Vans, and HOKA, not to mention partnerships with Russell Athletic, JanSport and Arc’Teryx, among others. She is known for turning everyday objects into wearable art. Her creations merge sustainability with function, pushing the boundaries of fashion while making a statement on the importance of eco-conscious design.

This collaboration also celebrates design innovation and creativity as a cutting-edge combination of form and function that both Samsonite and Nicole McLaughlin are famous for.

As Nicole Adriance, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Samsonite, explains, “I’ve always been captivated by Nicole’s work. While her technical expertise is impeccable, her ability to weave wit and storytelling into her designs stands out most to me. Nicole’s ability to merge artistry with practicality, all while maintaining a distinct voice, convinced me she was the perfect partner for this collaboration.”