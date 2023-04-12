Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Hike Nike (ACG)

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
nike-acg-summer-2023 (22)1
Nike
1 / 18

Nike ACG is flouting that one Devil Wears Prada quote by dishing floral patterns for summer, instead of spring. Up yours, Meryl Streep!

Or not. I mean, it's not like florals for any warm weather season are terribly innovative either way. But at least Nike ACG is offering a fresh spin on the style with some rather nifty iterations on the theme.

Chief among them is a hoodie made of a recycled polyester jacquard weave inspired by the tide pools of the Oregon coast (not terribly far from Nike's Portland headquarters), a clever spin on the typically organic-inspired pattern often implemented for the Spring/Summer season.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There are a few other prints of similar theme, including some oceanic and floral shorts but the all-over jacquard hoodie is the clear standout.

Not that there aren't any other fun graphic details to be had — the Hike Nike T-shirt is a fun one — but Nike ACG Spring/Summer 2023 feels like a focus on the technical over trend, timely GORPcore inclinations aside.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Footwear ranges from the recently-revived (and UNDERCOVER-approved) Air Moc to a couple hiking boots and classic Mountain Fly sneakers, no woven ACG Watercat in sight at the moment.

But it's still cool enough in many places across the globe that Nike may just be holding back 'til it warms up. There's like plenty more Nike ACG to go around.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As such, there's plenty of versatile weather-fighting Nike ACG wearables also on-hand, including the water-resistant "Cinder Cone" windbreaker, fishing-inspired "Devastation Trail" shirt, and some cargo pants that zip off into shorts (plus cargo shorts available sans zippable pant legs).

Other new standouts: backpacks and shoulder bags made of durable rip-proof (and similarly weather-resistant) Dyneema.

It's a pretty classic Nike ACG season, full of multipurpose gear intended to do it all without weighing you down. What else could you want?

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
PattaHope Love Peace Sports Cap
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Alpha Industries x HighsnobietyMA-1 Heritage Bomber Jacket
$930.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKAKAHA 2 LOW GTX
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Crazy Air Max Sneaker-Mule Wants to Rule the Summer
  • Nike SB Isn’t the Villain. It’s One of Skateboarding’s Unsung Heroes.
  • Nike's Waterproof Outdoor Boot Reheats Classic ACG Nachos
  • No Notes: This Summer-Ready Nike Air Force 1 Is Texturally Perfect
  • Nike's New Retro-Flavored Sneaker Is Like a Cortez Sequel
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now