Hike Nike (ACG)

Nike ACG is flouting that one Devil Wears Prada quote by dishing floral patterns for summer, instead of spring. Up yours, Meryl Streep!

Or not. I mean, it's not like florals for any warm weather season are terribly innovative either way. But at least Nike ACG is offering a fresh spin on the style with some rather nifty iterations on the theme.

Chief among them is a hoodie made of a recycled polyester jacquard weave inspired by the tide pools of the Oregon coast (not terribly far from Nike's Portland headquarters), a clever spin on the typically organic-inspired pattern often implemented for the Spring/Summer season.

There are a few other prints of similar theme, including some oceanic and floral shorts but the all-over jacquard hoodie is the clear standout.

Not that there aren't any other fun graphic details to be had — the Hike Nike T-shirt is a fun one — but Nike ACG Spring/Summer 2023 feels like a focus on the technical over trend, timely GORPcore inclinations aside.

Footwear ranges from the recently-revived (and UNDERCOVER-approved) Air Moc to a couple hiking boots and classic Mountain Fly sneakers, no woven ACG Watercat in sight at the moment.

But it's still cool enough in many places across the globe that Nike may just be holding back 'til it warms up. There's like plenty more Nike ACG to go around.

As such, there's plenty of versatile weather-fighting Nike ACG wearables also on-hand, including the water-resistant "Cinder Cone" windbreaker, fishing-inspired "Devastation Trail" shirt, and some cargo pants that zip off into shorts (plus cargo shorts available sans zippable pant legs).

Other new standouts: backpacks and shoulder bags made of durable rip-proof (and similarly weather-resistant) Dyneema.

It's a pretty classic Nike ACG season, full of multipurpose gear intended to do it all without weighing you down. What else could you want?