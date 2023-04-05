Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Flow Moc SP Goes UNDERCOVER (Again)

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Nike
Brand: UNDERCOVER x Nike

Model: Flow Moc SP

Release Date:

Price: £145 (approx. $180)

Buy: Online at END. and Nike

Editor's Notes: Whenever the Swoosh gets into it with Jun Takahashi's UNDERCOVER, there's an expectation for head-turning sneakers. Having amassed an extensive armory of collaborative kicks, the pair have built a wide-spanning fanbase, forever hungry for more.

Over the years, their co-created efforts have offered everything other than simplicity; from the ultra-futuristic React Boot to high-flying React Element 87, React Presto, Overbreak, and Air Force 1 Low SP, Takahashi's taste for flair is obvious.

Within the pair's catalog, you'll find a touch of ACG influence in the form of the Flow Moc SP.

The silhouette, which first appeared as part of the UNDERCOVER FW22/23 collection before touching down earlier this year, has had its traditionally trail-tuned uppers for luxe leather.

For the first release of what looks to be an ongoing project, red typography graphics wrapped the heel. Now, for the next two colorways, a cleaner aesthetic has been utilized, resulting in styles with increased wearability.

"Ale Brown" is reused from the first pack, paired with white and blue for a classic look, while a blacked-out option features white speckles across the midsole.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

