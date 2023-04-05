Nike's Flow Moc SP Goes UNDERCOVER (Again)

Brand: UNDERCOVER x Nike

Model: Flow Moc SP

Release Date:

Price: £145 (approx. $180)

Buy: Online at END. and Nike

Editor's Notes: Whenever the Swoosh gets into it with Jun Takahashi's UNDERCOVER, there's an expectation for head-turning sneakers. Having amassed an extensive armory of collaborative kicks, the pair have built a wide-spanning fanbase, forever hungry for more.

Over the years, their co-created efforts have offered everything other than simplicity; from the ultra-futuristic React Boot to high-flying React Element 87, React Presto, Overbreak, and Air Force 1 Low SP, Takahashi's taste for flair is obvious.

Within the pair's catalog, you'll find a touch of ACG influence in the form of the Flow Moc SP.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The silhouette, which first appeared as part of the UNDERCOVER FW22/23 collection before touching down earlier this year, has had its traditionally trail-tuned uppers for luxe leather.

For the first release of what looks to be an ongoing project, red typography graphics wrapped the heel. Now, for the next two colorways, a cleaner aesthetic has been utilized, resulting in styles with increased wearability.

"Ale Brown" is reused from the first pack, paired with white and blue for a classic look, while a blacked-out option features white speckles across the midsole.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.