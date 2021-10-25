We Go Behind the Design of Nike’s Dia de los Muertos Collection

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 1 Mid

Release Date: October 29

Price: $110

What We’re Saying: To celebrate Latin Heritage Month and Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), Nike is releasing two sneakers that pay homage to the Mexican community. The collection, which is called “Siempre Familia” comprises the Air Jordan 1 Mid and the Air Force 1.

The design of both shoes and the campaign surrounding the products, was worked on by members of the Mexican creative community, as Nike (with the help of creative agency INDUSTRY, who worked on the campaign and brand story) sought to create authentic storytelling for the community by the community.

“The Latinx community has always helped shape sneaker culture. If you look at history, the way that we've adapted sneaker culture from basketball to street style, football, soccer, now we're stepping up and giving it full expression,” INDUSTRY co-founder and executive director Oved Valadez tells Highsnobiety. “Starting to see individuals step up and create their own marks on history and really show the world what Latinx community is all about has been truly inspirational.”

Nike’s “Siempre Familia” Air Force 1 and Air Jordan 1 Mid are inspired by the Pre-Hispanic Mexica belief that, after death, humans continue their way in the world of the dead, where utensils, tools, and food are still needed. Death represents the beginning of the journey towards the Mictlán, the ninth and last level of the underworld, which is the kingdom of the dead.

“The footwear is legit because Nike consulted with INAH (The Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia) to verify our incorporation of accurate symbolism in order to properly represent all elements of the Mictlan story,” says Valadez. “And the story is legit because of working with local storytellers and elders in the Mexica community. The Mictlan has nine levels and within those levels are portals. Each shoe embodies an element of these portals.”

Both sneakers feature unique graphics and multi-faceted design features that give them a unique aesthetic, while still accurately reflecting the culture that inspires them.

Look for the Air Force 1 to be released on October 29 for $110, while a release date for the Air Jordan 1 Mid is still set to be communicated.

