Celebrate the Nike AJ1's Legacy with "Heritage"

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1 "Heritage"

Release Date: May 25

Price: $170

Buy: Online at Nike SNKRS US, Footlocker, Extra Butter, and more

Editor's Notes: There's no denying the legacy of the Nike Air Jordan 1. More of a catalyst than a sneaker, this is the shoe that set Michael Jordan's footwear arsenal on its trajectory to the top; and since its release, the industry has never looked back.

Given how pivotal this silhouette was in shaping the future of the sneaker industry and its position as a cultural artifact of sorts, there should be no surprise that it continues to be shown so much love throughout Jordan Brand's seasonal release schedules.

Recent years have seen several celebratory remixes centered on the AJ1's biggest, most controversial colorways – none no more so than the "Banned" or "Bred."

Just when it feels like we've seen it all on the AJ1, a new iteration climbs out of the woodwork. From the "Patent Bred" to "Reverse Bred," "Defiant," and now "Heritage," there is no beating a good black and red or red and white combination. Shoutout to Chicago.

So, up next is "Heritage," a look that bears similarity to Travis Scott and fragment's version of the sneaker, thanks to its color blocking.

At the toebox, wings, heel, outsole, medial, and lateral Swoosh branding you'll find a sporty red filling out portions of tumbled leather, offsetting the smooth white leather portions that fill the majority of the shoe. Tying it all together are touches of black, rendering the laces, lining, ankle counter, and tongue branding.

I have no doubts that these will fly off shelves – so prepare yourself for heartbreak when these touch down later this week.

