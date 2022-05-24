Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Celebrate the Nike AJ1's Legacy with "Heritage"

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 2

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1 "Heritage"

Release Date: May 25

Price: $170

Buy: Online at Nike SNKRS US, Footlocker, Extra Butter, and more

Editor's Notes: There's no denying the legacy of the Nike Air Jordan 1. More of a catalyst than a sneaker, this is the shoe that set Michael Jordan's footwear arsenal on its trajectory to the top; and since its release, the industry has never looked back.

Given how pivotal this silhouette was in shaping the future of the sneaker industry and its position as a cultural artifact of sorts, there should be no surprise that it continues to be shown so much love throughout Jordan Brand's seasonal release schedules.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Recent years have seen several celebratory remixes centered on the AJ1's biggest, most controversial colorways – none no more so than the "Banned" or "Bred."

Just when it feels like we've seen it all on the AJ1, a new iteration climbs out of the woodwork. From the "Patent Bred" to "Reverse Bred," "Defiant," and now "Heritage," there is no beating a good black and red or red and white combination. Shoutout to Chicago.

So, up next is "Heritage," a look that bears similarity to Travis Scott and fragment's version of the sneaker, thanks to its color blocking.

At the toebox, wings, heel, outsole, medial, and lateral Swoosh branding you'll find a sporty red filling out portions of tumbled leather, offsetting the smooth white leather portions that fill the majority of the shoe. Tying it all together are touches of black, rendering the laces, lining, ankle counter, and tongue branding.

I have no doubts that these will fly off shelves – so prepare yourself for heartbreak when these touch down later this week.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
ASICSGel-Venture 6 Smoke Grey Birch
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Converse x GOLF WANGChuck 70 Ox Python Vintage White Blue Topaz
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKAMafate Speed 2 Eggnog / Oxford Tan
$180.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Florals for Spring? In the Case of the Air Jordan 3, Pretty Groundbreaking
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Somehow, Nike's Beautifully Textural Jordan 1 Looks Even Better Than Before
  • Seven Years Later, Union LA's Incredible Jordan Sneakers Burst Back
  • Nike’s Classic Jordan 1 Low Has an Imposing New Shape (& It’s Grown Hair!)
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now