Nike’s Classic Jordan 1 Low Has an Imposing New Shape (& It’s Grown Hair!)

The Nike Jordan 1 Brooklyn Low is certainly not your typical all-black Nike Jordan 1. The classic, old-school basketball shoe has undergone a full-scale redesign at the hands of Nike, making it almost unrecognizable in its new form.

Most notably, the shoe's typical thin midsole has been replaced with something far more bulky and imposing. The platformed sneaker has a tall, heeled sole unit that dwarfs the Jordan 1 Low’s signature, low-key upper.

Covered in a tire-like tread, the massive sole unit gives the Jordan 1 an entirely new look. However, the wild upgrades don’t end there: this sneaker also has a pony hair upper for good measure.

The black hairy fabric is contrasted by silver detailing on the toe and heel as well as red-colored Nike Air embroidery on the tongue. This is yet another fully hairy, all-black Jordan sneaker.

Nike’s wild new Jordan 1 is currently set to drop at Japanese retailer atmos on December 22, however, there’s no word yet on when it will arrive at stores in the US.

This is the first time we’ve seen Nike’s platform Jordan 1 Brooklyn shoe utilize the low-top Jordan 1 model, previously it has always been a tall stomper (and sometimes even carried an emo look).

Now, the brand’s ultra-tall sole unit is being introduced to its lowest-shaped upper. And when combined with a hairy, textured fabric, it is certainly one of the wildest Jordan 1s in the shoe’s 40-year history.