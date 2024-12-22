Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Classic Jordan 1 Low Has an Imposing New Shape (& It’s Grown Hair!)

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

The Nike Jordan 1 Brooklyn Low is certainly not your typical all-black Nike Jordan 1. The classic, old-school basketball shoe has undergone a full-scale redesign at the hands of Nike, making it almost unrecognizable in its new form.

Most notably, the shoe's typical thin midsole has been replaced with something far more bulky and imposing. The platformed sneaker has a tall, heeled sole unit that dwarfs the Jordan 1 Low’s signature, low-key upper.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Covered in a tire-like tread, the massive sole unit gives the Jordan 1 an entirely new look. However, the wild upgrades don’t end there: this sneaker also has a pony hair upper for good measure.  

Shop nike Jordan

The black hairy fabric is contrasted by silver detailing on the toe and heel as well as red-colored Nike Air embroidery on the tongue. This is yet another fully hairy, all-black Jordan sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike’s wild new Jordan 1 is currently set to drop at Japanese retailer atmos on December 22, however, there’s no word yet on when it will arrive at stores in the US. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This is the first time we’ve seen Nike’s platform Jordan 1 Brooklyn shoe utilize the low-top Jordan 1 model, previously it has always been a tall stomper (and sometimes even carried an emo look). 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, the brand’s ultra-tall sole unit is being introduced to its lowest-shaped upper. And when combined with a hairy, textured fabric, it is certainly one of the wildest Jordan 1s in the shoe’s 40-year history.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeACG "Delta River" Dri-FIT ADV Long-Sleeve Top
$150.00
Available in:
XSSML
NikeAir Max SNDR GTX Hyper Crimson/DK Smoke Grey-Fire Red
$220.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeACG Smith Summit Cargo Pants Black/Anthracite/Summit White
$215.00
Available in:
XSSMXL

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike Finally Unleashes a Gorgeous & Once-Super-Exclusive Jordan 1 Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • This Ain't a Dunk. It's Nike's New Luxe, Low-Top Jordan 1 Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Gorgeously Aged Jordan 1 Is a Rare Air Beauty
    • Sneakers
  • Alumni Or Not, Nike's Howard University Jordans Are A Must-Cop
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • This Tasteful Jordan 1 Is Woven With Luxury
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • adidas’ Deliciously Minty Sneakers Have a Distinct Tiffany Blue Flavor
    • Sneakers
  • Nike Finally Unleashes a Gorgeous & Once-Super-Exclusive Jordan 1 Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s Classic Jordan 1 Low Has an Imposing New Shape (& It’s Grown Hair!)
    • Sneakers
  • Needles Brings The Elevated Workwear, NOMA t.d. Brings The Artisanal Craft
    • Style
  • The $4,000 COMME des GARÇONS Burberry Trench Is Exactly What It Sounds Like
    • Style
  • The Beastly Beauty of Balenciaga’s Massive Hairy Crocs
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now