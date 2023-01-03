Nike Adds "Washed Heritage" to Its Summer Menu

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Washed Heritage"

Release Date: June 10

Price: $180

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: Nike, forever one to hit the ground running, hasn't shied away from showcasing what 2023 will have to offer its dedicated fanbase. Between a littered highlight reel of things to come from the Air Max family to an official breakdown of (almost) everything to come from Jordan Brand during SS23.

As always, it's due to be a busy year ahead, and between every official release announcement are 100s of rumors, a swirl of speculation, and leaks that only deepen our excitement.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For fans of vintage-styled palettes, there's a new Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG that's nothing short of perfection.

An effortlessly minimalist craft, the upcoming "Washed Heritage" iteration of the AJ1 takes a page from the AJ1 "Hyper Royal" playbook by aging its fabrications.

While the traditional white leather underlays remain, a washed black (like your favorite vintage band tee) dresses the overlays for a pre-loved finish.

The finishing touches to complete this old-school look are red Nike Air woven branding at the tongue, black lining, and a subtle off-white wash on the midsole.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our ne