Nike's Air Jordan 3 "Dark Iris" is Set to Bloom This Summer

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 3 "Dark Iris"

Release Date: August 24

Price: $190

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: With the second half of the year underway, Jordan Brand's current seasonal calendar will soon be coming to a close to make way for a hefty release schedule for the holidays. Fortunately enough for everybody that's still scrambling to get their rotation in order ahead of their summer holidays, there's plenty more to come before we kiss goodbye to SS22.

We do, of course, all have our favorites when it comes to Nike's extensive offering of Jordans. Some are strict, almost dogmatic about only affording their attention to the classics – you know, the Air Jordan 1 "Bred" or AJ4 "Bred." Others are more than happy to lean on the rogue elements within the line-up; those numbers above 12 and hybrid creations.

Personally, I'd say the Air Jordan 4 is a pretty unbeatable silhouette within the arsenal, and, hot take, as nice as the AJ1 colorways are, unless you're wearing skinny or cuffed pants, they're glorified Dunks. Whoops.

Now, there's a silhouette that is certainly desired by sneakerheads but has been adored by Hip-Hop throughout history. Though plenty of silhouettes within the core line-up have had their shoutouts, none have quite reached the heights of the AJ3.

"A pair of Jordan 3s tryna chase this cash," Jay-Z rapped on Drake's "Pound Cake / Paris Morton Music 2." There's nothing quite as iconic as the sneaker's elephant print panels, and while they're not as loved in the UK, they should be.

This upcoming pair is effortlessly cool – dubbed "Dark Iris," it's largely a clone of the OG "White Cement," except touches of purple have been added to the midsole, heel, and lining, creating the perfect pair of kicks for summer.

