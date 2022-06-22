Thanks to Nike's Air Kukini, You'll Never Let the Early 2000s Go

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Kukini "Pixel"

Release Date: July 15

Price: $120

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: Digging through the crates of Nike's late 90s and early 2000s catalog will always leave you unearthing a series of bangers, many of which, if not all, are nothing like the styles you'll find on the market today. This was a great time of experimentation, exploration, and overall risk-taking that birthed some of the Swoosh's greatest creations, many of which fans have been left hungry for as the years pass.

So many sneakers from this area are held with such high regard that Nike has had no choice but to answer fans' calls for their return via retro releases. Personally, I'm waiting with bated breath for Air Rifts to make their way back onto the market, and if that could happen before the end of summer, that'd be great.

Though this archive is extensive, not every sneaker within it is as well known or regarded as the likes of the Air Rift or some of the lesser-known iterations of TNs, there is still plenty to be desired.

One such silhouette is the Air Kukini. Although its ranking may not be as highly placed as other era-restricted fan favorites, the sneaker's effortless blend of vintage styling and contemporary technology are worthy of praise.

Since making its return, the Air Kukini has received a balanced arrangement of renders that have ranged Gorp-certified earth tones, striking gradients and animal prints, and a stealthy blacked-out finish.

For its upcoming release, the performance-informed model once again taps into the bold end of the spectrum with a gaming-inspired release dubbed "Pixel." Across the silhouette, its water-wicking mesh base indulges a palette that bears similarities to LED lights and glitching interfaces, extending to the Nike branding that sits at the midfoot.

Underrated it may be, the Air Kukini is a worthy addition to Nike's growing arsenal of revived classics, which only drum up hopes of further old-school kicks making their way back onto the market.

