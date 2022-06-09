Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
When Nike Gives You Lemons, Make Air Max 1s

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Nike
When Nike gives you lemons...make a pair of Air Max 1s. On the 35th anniversary of what is arguably Nike's biggest flagship product (where the Air Max family is concerned, anyway), the silhouette continues to receive a well-deserved outpour of love.

For the first half of the year, collaborations have reigned supreme where the silhouette is concerned, with Concepts' three-piece offering on multi-patterned looks leading the charge.

Once Air Max Day touched down towards the end of March, 1s once again stole the spotlight as the Swoosh pushed a majority of its focus on its eldest child. From the "Wabi-Sabi" to "City of Life," the occasion morphed into somewhat of an AM1 celebration.

Next in line is an iteration that showcases the silhouette at its absolute best – a prime example of less is more.

Reminiscent of the shoe's debut colorway, the "Bright Yellow" dresses the midsection and outsole in an extremely pale grey tumbled leather – white, almost. The same premium fabrication also fills the iconic mudguard and Swoosh in the namesake "Bright Yellow" coloring.

This summer-ready coloring also fills the heel branding, tongue detailing, and internal portion of the Air Unit. For the remaining portions of the shoe, including the sporty mesh underlays, midsole, tongue, and lining, are all elevated in stark white.

If this is a taster of what an Air Max 1 summer has to give, we have a lot to look forward to. Although no official release details have surfaced as of yet, you can expect the pair to land later this year.

