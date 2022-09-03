No Patta, but These Air Max 1s Are Still a Wave

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Max 1 "Magma Orange"

Release Date: Fall 2022

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: When one of Nike's collaborators knocks it out of the park on one of its flagship silhouettes, it's only a matter of time before they full-fist the look for itself, offering up an exclusive, limited pair as a general release, albeit with a couple of tweaks.

There are fans amongst the community that strongly oppose this strategy, feeling it cheapens the chase of a hard-to-come-by pair. It does make heightened price tags for these special pairs pretty cheeky, too. On the other end of the spectrum, however, many jump at the chance to secure second place if that means getting hands on a personal grail.

At the end of the day, it's all swings and roundabouts, so long as the collaborator in question doesn't feel negative about the trade-off.

In a year of celebrations for Nike's firstborn Air Max, the 1, collaborations have been the silhouette's bread and butter, offering some of its slickest options in recent history. Although I've not personally bitten the bait, I can certainly admire a heavy handful of pairs that have been offered up, namely those from Patta.

Well, clearly the Swoosh has enjoyed the success that followed the pairs that Patta has had to offer, as it's gone right ahead and pinched a colorway for itself. Say hello, to "Magma Orange."

Now, if you are familiar with the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 "Monarch," the color blocking on this pair will speak volumes. We've seen it before, a mix of grey, and orange, topped off with a vintage-washed edge.

Despite similarities, there are some pretty obvious differences, including the lack of wavy cutout and the "Magma Orange's" mixed fabrication, mixed patterned mudguard. Honestly, this pair can't be knocked – definitely one that's worthy of a cop for the AM1 fans amongst us.

