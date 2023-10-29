Sign up to never miss a drop
There's a New Air Max Coming in 2024, Apparently

Words By Morgan Smith

Recently, murmurs of a new Nike Air Max sneaker began circulating in the sneaker space. Now, it seems samples of the sneaker have arrived, providing the best look yet at the latest member of the Air Max fam.

Its name is the Nike Air Max Dn, apparently. The next step (pun intended) in the Air Max series, the newest silhouette boasts a pretty massive and bulbous sole, more than likely equipped with Nike's iconic Air technology.

There are no specifics regarding construction, but the Air Max Dn's upper looks like it has some cool materials and futuristic finishes.

All in all, the Air Max Dn echoes the shoes of the Air Max series' past, offering some Air Max TN vibes here and some Deluxe feels there. The Air Max DN even kind of reminds me of the Air Max Pulse, the latest Air Max Shoe released during 2023 Air Max Day.

After all, the Dn is the next step up from the Pulse, literally.

For its debut, the Nike Air Max Dn is rumored to get a sizable rollout, with several colorways lined up to release throughout 2024, including an "Anthracite" scheme (the colorway pictured above, allegedly).

Like its predecessors, the Air Max Dn is expected to drop on Air Max Day 2024, which goes down on March 26 every year.

Nike's annual holiday dedicated to its Air Max series often introduces brand-new AMs alongside returning classics. Years past saw Nike bring back gems like the "Bacon" Air Max 90s and dish out a host of Air Max 1s.

For 2023, Nike blessed fans with the return of the Air Max 1 '86 "Big Bubble" sneakers, restored to 1986 specifications and its original red colorway.

2024 Air Max Day? So far, it looks to be in for a Dn treat.

