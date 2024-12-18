Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Weird, Wonderful, & Rugged Beauty of Nike's Outdoorsy Air Max Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Flyknit technology took an unexpected turn at the top of 2024, delivering some of the most weirdly cool sneakers like the Air Max Flyknit Venture. The newest Flyknit sneaker took Nike's famous breathable, foot-hugging material to the wilderness with an incredibly chunky trail shoe vibe.

And as if the sneaker's hiked-up design was already stunning enough, Nike bestowed the Air Max Flyknit Venture with some pretty solid colorways, mostly earthy flavors to match its outdoorsy aesthetic.

The Nike Air Max Flyknit Venture has only gotten better since its debut earlier this year. The latest "Vintage Green" colorway continues the model's stellar streak, with pleasing green shades dressing the chunked-up sneaker.

In addition to a new stylish color option, fans can count on the Flyknit Venture's fashionably rugged design, like the plush padding and practical toggle laces for a more effortless wear. The sneaker again offers up a beef-tastic sole layered with comfy foam and Nike's iconic Air tech, blessing the foot with that familiar feeling of walking on, well, air.

Really, the Nike Air Max Flyknit Venture was just the start to a long year of stylish Nike outdoor shoes. After that, Nike dropped several trail-meets-urban shoes like the C1TY sneaker and the Cygnal boot. There's also the newbie Vomero Roam, which is exactly how it sounds: the classic Vomero dad shoe ready for adventure.

But back to the Swoosh's main outdoor character, Nike's Air Max Flyknit Venture. The weird wonder of a sneaker is currently available on Nordstrom and Nike's websites, even in its new "Vintage Green" colorway.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
