Nike's Roadman Shoe Looks Cosmic In Coffee

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Nike’s Air Max is one of the most famous sneaker lines to have ever existed. So the fact that the Swoosh is readying the release of another Air Max, the Air Max Plus Drift (a sneaker at the centre of copious amounts of online speculation) is music to both my ears and my feet.

According to a handful of ITKs (by which I mean Twitter sneaker leakers), Nike’s new Air Max Plus Drift is landing in a quadrant of colorways, one of which being this fantastically brown autumnal iteration which kinda reminds me of a Kinder Bueno, or a badly made latte.

When it comes to the Air Max Plus Drift's tooling, it comprises much the same underfoot build as its Air Max Plus sibling. It’s up above where things have been freshened up.

A techy-looking upper is made up of a meshy base and molded overlays as Nike’s epochal Swoosh graces the sneaker’s heel. Elsewhere, blue and gray accents complement the Air Max Plus Drift’s varying shades of brown, with subtle branding on the tongue rounding out proceedings.

Thing is (and there’s always a thing, isn’t there?), reports are suggesting that Nike's Air Max Plus Drift won't actually land until April 2024. So while images of these frankly wonderful coffee-infused Air Max might have gotten me all excited, I still have a few months to wait until I see them in the flesh. Either way, they're coming!

