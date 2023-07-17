This Barbie Is a Sneakerhead

Even Nike couldn't resist cashing in on the Barbie phenomena, having revealed a new pretty-in-pink Air Max Scorpion days ahead of the film's long-awaited release.

Official imagery revealed the latest Nike Air Max Scorpion doused in pink from its fuzzy Flyknit upper to its instantly-recognizable, extra-thick Air sole (not counting the Black Swoosh, of course).

Based on the scheme alone, the shoe is undoubtedly fit for Barbie fans and even the character herself. We've seen President Barbie, Astronaut Barbie, and even Flight Attendant Barbie. Well, meet Sneakerhead Barbie.

Though the shoe doesn't appear to be apart of the film's loaded collab roster. It's worth pointing out that the pink Scorpions boasts Nike branding stylized in a Barbie-level typeface complete with star motifs throughout.

Stars have long been associated with the Barbie character, appearing with particular dolls and general marketing (look up Barbie stars, it's a thing!). There's also a Barbie: Star Light Adventure movie, in case you're looking to brush up on your Barbie knowledge of her many lives.

Nike

Collab or not, Nike's Barbie-worthy Air Maxes emerged in perfect timing for the film's anticipated premiere. The question is: will Nike drop them in time?

Sadly, the Swoosh has yet to provide official release details for the Nike Air Max Scorpion "Pink," only these official images.

Of course, we're hoping that the pretty Air Max Scorpions will release sooner rather than later (Barbie comes out next Friday, July 21...just throwing that out there, Nike).

In the meantime, we'll be daydreaming of Barbie premiere day 'fits featuring these perfectly-pink Scorpions.