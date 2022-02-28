Fan Favorite Nike Air Presto Mid Utility Colorways are Due a Restock

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Presto Mid Utility

Release Date: March 2

Price: ¥18,150 (approx. $157)

Buy: Online at BAIT and SNKRS

Editor's Notes: Nike's Air Presto Mid Utility is a silhouette worthy of attention. Where remixed verticality can often be a disappointing experience with sneakers (or at least serve the cause of community discourse), such as in the case of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, the Presto is a rare success story.

Though the "utility" monicker was never officially used in the case of ACRONYM, this collaboration with Errolson Hugh's function-heavy brand made an extremely strong case for the Air Presto Mid, where the low-top iteration typically absorbed all the praise.

The collection was so well received and desired that it saw a follow-up, bringing the total number of kicks to six.

Although it's impossible to say the second drop was short of bold coloring, it didn't quite match what the first had to offer – in short; they did a bit too much.

Late last year, the zippered mid, dubbed the Utility Mid, made its way back onto European shores with a selection of new colorways. The blocking used and the deep hues selected made it impossible not to cast the mind back to ACRONYM's efforts.

First up was "Carbon Green," which, I assume, takes inspiration from Star Wars' Boba Fett. This can be deemed from the sneaker's blend of green, yellow, red, black, and white, which are all colors that feature heavily on the character's Mandolorian armor.

The second blends yellow, brown, red, grey, white, and brown for a more autumnal look. Both colorways were met with a strong reception in Europe, securing their restock in Japan just in time for the seasonal transition.

