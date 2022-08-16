Nike's Air Presto is Giving Pink Intensity

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Presto "Triple Pink"

Release Date: TBC

Price: $130

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: It's been 22 years since Nike's icon of comfort, the Air Presto, touched down at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. In true Swoosh fashion, the sneaker's arrival marked a technological milestone – the next step in the possibilities of footwear tech.

An Olympic icon in its own right, the Presto, which was marketed as a “t-shirt for your feet," has remained a fan favorite for snug, frill-free comfort that offers an almost barefoot sensation.

If you've ever slipped into a pair of Prestos, you'll understand how they've remained a staple of Nike and such a popular silhouette for the past two decades. Moreover, the sneaker's unique design inspired a new generation of foot-hugging styles in the years that followed and will continue you to do so for years to come – would we have the adidas Ultraboost without the Air Presto? I think not.

Although the silhouette has never truly faded into obscurity, with a handful of new styles finding their way onto the market as general release pairs, Virgil Abloh's Off White x Nike "The Ten" flung the sneaker back into the spotlight.

Arriving in two colorways, this collaborative remix proved one of the pack's most popular styles, demanding huge pricetags on the secondary market.

Now, just in time for summer's peaks, the Air Presto returns, dunked in an intense monochromic profile of neon pink. Aptly named "Triple Pink," this render is the type of shoe perfect for holidays in the sun.

