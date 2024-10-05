Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Latest Sporty Runner Looks Like It's Been Here Before

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

Nike's AL8 running shoe feels like it's been here before.

The Swoosh running shoe holds a sentimental feeling, partly due to the '90s elements and how similar it looks to previous Nike models.

The Nike running sneaker debuted at the top of 2024, striking a balance between nostalgia and modernity. Or, in layman's terms, old meets new.

Nike achieved this by adding a few 90s-esque details to the AL8 shoe. Notably, the sneaker's embroidered Swoosh and chunky soles nod to the influential fashion era.

Modern elements like present-day comfort supplied by Nike's Flyknit technology bring the sneaker into the 21st century.

Beyond the AL8's nitty gritty details, the shoes remind me of a few previous Nike models.

First, the AL8 echoed the sentiments of Nike's first breakdancing shoe, the Jam. Like the AL8, Nike's Jam featured a chunky base plus mesh and suede paneling throughout the sneaker.

Speaking more broadly, the Jam combines old and new, mixing Nike's forward-thinking technology with popularized in the '80s.

Plus, I can't forget the Nike Air Max 96 II, which seemingly inspired the Nike Jam's upper look. The Nike AL8 also looks like it borrowed the OG's technical construction.

Nike's Air Max 96 II also fuels throwback feels, as the archival model debuted in the '90s. Like the AL8, the Nike running shoe utilizes a beefed-up sole and a mesh base with leather overlays.

You may have to do a double-take when you see the Nike AL8. But the latest running sneaker is an eye-catcher among the nostalgic-meets-modern Nike crowd.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
