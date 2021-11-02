Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike Introduces the Off-White™ Blazer's Cousin

Written by Sam Cole
Nike
Brand: Nike

Model: Blazer Mid '77 Jumbo

Release Date: Available now

Price: £99.95 (approx. $135)

Buy: Online at Nike

Editor's Notes: Sometimes I wonder if Nike is lurking on Reddit forums, scrolling through Instagram comments, or sweeping quote tweets before choosing how they strategize their next round of sneaker releases. I doubt it's totally outside the realm of possibility, and when they drop silhouettes like these (which I've dubbed not-so-distant cousins to the Off-White™ Blazer) it seems pretty likely.

Missing out on sneaker releases at the hands of raffle after raffle becomes painfully frustrating. In the case of limited collaborations, this is particularly true. Fortunately, general release silhouettes are becoming more readily available.

Case in point, the Nike Blazer Mid '77 Jumbo. That oversized Swoosh, overlayed stitching detail, and mixed fabrication upper undoubtedly take inspiration from Virgil Abloh's previous collaboration, "THE TEN."

While these are far from a straight-up copy and paste, the inspiration is clear. What separates the silhouette from its predecessor, and may be even better, is its old-school, throwback aesthetic details.

At the rear of the shoe, the traditionally leather heel panel has been switched out for an elasticated material with a corduroy-like texture and oversized heel tabs for easy on and off. Additionally, vintage-washed soles – which are all the rage for customizers and Nike lately – make an appearance, offering a gentle contrast to the suede toe.

The finishing touch on these pairs is the shark-tooth outsole. Whereas Blazers typically feature a flat basketball sole, these provide elevated grip and an ever so slightly taller silhouette.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

