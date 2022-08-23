Nike Dunk High 1985s & "Pink Denim" is a Recipe for Success

Brand: Nike

Model: Dunk High 1985 "Pink Denim"

Release Date: Available now

Price: £125 (approx. $147)

Buy: Online at Footlocker and Offspring

Editor's Notes: Bursting onto the scene in 1985 to huge acclaim as a basketball silhouette, the original Dunk High was quickly scooped up by skaters. Over the years, both verticalities of the Dunk have become synonymous with skate culture, thanks to Nike SB and its deep-rooted affiliations with some of the sport's greatest athletes.

Following its debut, the original Dunk High underwent surgery, transforming into the alternate cut iteration that most will be familiar with.

While the midsection of the sneaker will appear deeply familiar, the main differences lay at the ankle and sole. Firstly, the 1985 has been built to mimic the build of the initial release, meaning the ankle section is cut much higher than modern iterations.

Secondly, the sole, which may appear the same at first glance, is thick and platformed, offering additional height. Undoubtedly a product of its time, the Dunk High 1985's shape is distinct, packing far more character than alternate versions.

Leaning heavily on the sneaker's vintage legacy, Nike utilizes a render consisting of a pale palette with heavy contrasts and an upper fabrication built to be worn in. Thanks to the pale pink denim overlays that sit across several portions of the sneaker, these will only bare more character with wear.

For the remaining layers of the shoe, white leather and red stitching pull the look together, elevated further with the addition of a vintage-washed midsole – nailing the palettes thrifted feel.

