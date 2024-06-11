Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Best Served Chilled: Nike's Golf Shoes Get a Frosty, Fluffy Makeover

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style

Nike's delightfully woodsy, earth-toned golf shoes recently had us gushing, what with their quiet good looks deserving of both on- and off-links wear.

And now, mere weeks later, the sportswear giant has released two of its most trusted Nike Golf sneaker models in icy colors with snowy texture details that almost feel like a balm to summer struggles.

While Nike's Air Pegasus '89 G is most definitely of a more eccentric nature, with almost-animal-print- and denim-towel-looking upper panels, the ultracool Nike Air Zoom Victory shoe is much sleeker – slippery, you might say – than its counterpart, featuring a smooth white base with blue patches and fleecy laces that ought to stand out quite well against the innately grounded greens.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

From cruel summer to cool summer, I guess.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Can't Overheat on the Golf Course in Nike's New Golf Shoes

Image on Highsnobiety
NikeNike Air Pegasus 89 G NRG
$140
Buy at NIKE
Image on Highsnobiety
NikeNike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG
$140
Buy at NIKE

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • In "Metallic Oil Green," Nike's Best Air Max Stomper Gets a Slick Makeover
  • This Signature Nike Basketball Shoe Went from Beast Mode to "Tiffany" Mode
  • In "Wolf Grey," Nike's Outdoor-ish Trainer Unleashes the Ice-Cold Beast
  • Nike's Air Max Skate Shoe Already Went Silver, Now It's Going for Gold
  • Bode's Retro Nike Football Shoes Are Just as Good the Second Time Around
What To Read Next
  • A Sleek Crocs Sneaker Built for the Trails
  • Jil Sander's New Era Commences — Sans Clothes
  • A Dries Van Noten Travel Outfit for Your Perfume
  • Adidas & MLS Time Travel Between Each Club’s Past and Future
  • From adidas to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Essential Pieces for a Heated Summer Wardrobe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now