Best Served Chilled: Nike's Golf Shoes Get a Frosty, Fluffy Makeover

Nike's delightfully woodsy, earth-toned golf shoes recently had us gushing, what with their quiet good looks deserving of both on- and off-links wear.

And now, mere weeks later, the sportswear giant has released two of its most trusted Nike Golf sneaker models in icy colors with snowy texture details that almost feel like a balm to summer struggles.

While Nike's Air Pegasus '89 G is most definitely of a more eccentric nature, with almost-animal-print- and denim-towel-looking upper panels, the ultracool Nike Air Zoom Victory shoe is much sleeker – slippery, you might say – than its counterpart, featuring a smooth white base with blue patches and fleecy laces that ought to stand out quite well against the innately grounded greens.

From cruel summer to cool summer, I guess.

Nike Nike Air Pegasus 89 G NRG $140 Buy at NIKE

Nike Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 NRG $140 Buy at NIKE

