There’s Another, Softer Jordan 1 Boot in the Mix

Last week, Nike dropped off first looks at its Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn, a new platformed boot version of its beloved Jordan 1 sneaker. The shoe left a big impression on the sneaker space, outfitting the hard-to-miss design in all-black for an overall RAWRing look.

Thought that was it for the Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn? Think again.

Another new colorway to the Air Jordan Brooklyn platform boots has entered chat, showcasing the platformed boot with a pastel makeover. She's in her soft girl era, as the young tweeters might say. But don't be fooled — she's still tough, construction wise.

Set to join the emo-level pairs, the Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn "Legend Medium Brown" sees a nude-ish brown take over the leather upper, which still borrows cues from the Jordan 1 (more like quite literally expands on the sneaker's build).

The same brown hue also dresses the laces, Swoosh, and the upper's remaining details, making for a smooth, tonal finish up top.

Of course, the new colorway of the Jordan 1 boots still boasts that extra raised, rugged sole that folks love to hate and hate to love, now painted in a delicate cream color.

Like the black colorway, the Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn "Legend Medium Brown" is rumored to drop sometime during Spring 2024 for a reported $165.

It'd be arriving just in time for the season of frilly mini dresses and boot combos. The girls may very well be living out their Tumblr dreams next season.