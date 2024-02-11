Vanessa Bryant Brought Serious Nike Kobe Heat to Disneyland

When in the land where dreams come true, why not flex Nike Kobe shoes that sneakerheads can only dream of owning? Vanessa Bryant did.

Bryant and her daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, recently took a family trip to Disneyland, where the mompreneur pulled out in some great Nike Kobe sneakers for the theme park.

On foot, Bryant wore Nike Kobe 8 Protro sneakers rendered in leopard print plus gold Swooshes and Kobe Bryant's famous logo. The rest of Bryant's outfit was pretty lowkey, with the businesswoman opting for a black SPRWMN sweatsuit and oversized black sunglasses.

Byrant was incognito everywhere except at the feet. There was no ignoring those super-exclusive leopard Kobes.

Nike fans may remember when Bryant first unveiled the shoes in January, captioning the Instagram reveal with 'Those that get it, get it." Amen.

The leopard Nike Kobe 8 Protro sneakers are PE, or Player Exclusives, according to Bryant's hashtag in the post. Translation: the sneakers are made exclusively for athletes and probably won't see a wider release.

In addition to the leopard iterations, Bryant debuted a few other PE Kobes earlier this year, including some Nike Kobe 4 "Vino Mamba" sneakers and a heart-filled "Wifey" Kobe 8 Protro.

Following the tragic death of her husband and daughter, Kobe and Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, Bryant has worked tirelessly in supporting their legacies, including consistent efforts with the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation and the Nike partnership.

In 2022, Bryant announced the renewal of the Nike and Kobe partnership, kicking off the new era with the Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita Sweet 16" sneakers.

She maintains close ties to Nike, keeping the Mamba Mentality alive and promoting other big drops like the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Reverse Grinch" and Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Halo" pairs (and more to come).

On February 8, 2024 (2-8-24 is Kobe and Gianna's jersey numbers), a Kobe Byrant statue was revealed in the late basketball player's honor, placed right in front of LA's Crypto.com Arena.

Nearby, a Nike billboard read, "The statue is down there. The bar is up here."