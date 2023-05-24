Stüssy's Next Nike Is for Vandals

Brand: Stüssy x Nike

Model: Vandal

Release Date: 2023

Buy: Stüssy's website and stores, Nike SNKRS

Stüssy and Nike simply cannot be stopped. Their sneaker collaborations are no longer a surprise but a seasonal expectation, what with the deluge of limited basketball shoes and studded Chuck Taylors they've dished in recent months.

Next up, Stüssy takes on the timeless Nike Vandal, an early '80s basketball shoe rendered obsolete by the Air Force 1.

Presumably tired of designing both dyed low-top and minimalist mid-top AF1s, Stüssy is moving on to a forgotten classic of Nike's basketball repertoire.

Well, at least, the Vandal used to be forgotten. Like the Nike Terminator, another recently revived shoe, the Vandal quietly returned from the bench in the early 2000s with a handful of occasional colorways and updates.

Its last high-profile moment came from Supreme, which rebirthed the Vandal in metallic hues back in 2017.

Stüssy, meanwhile, is opting for a more textural take that again draws parallels to the standout Nike Air Force 1 sneakers it delivered in 2021.

The first leaked images of the Stüssy x Nike Vandal that's presumed to drop later in 2023 showcase a mid-top navy and black sneaker with a knitted upper and Swoosh to match. The result doesn't hit quite as hard as those incredibly handsome beige AF1 lows but, then, what would?

The Nike collab's reveal follows yet another strong season from Stüssy, one that could yet invite further collaborations on underrated Nike sneakers if the on-feets are to be taken as anything beyond styling cue.

Not that it needs to be said but Stüssy is very much on top of the streetwear world right now, its seasonal drops coveted and its collaborative shoes coveted.

The Nike Vandal isn't a showstopper but it's another feather in Stüssy's already well-decorated hat. Nothing to complain about here.